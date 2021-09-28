Triumph Bonneville rivaling all-new Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover

Kawasaki has revealed its all-new Z650RS motorcycle for the international markets. The new model comes based on the already available Z900RS bike but uses a smaller 650cc platform from the Ninja 650 and the Z650 bikes. The bike is also likely to arrive in the Indian market sometime in 2022.

It will set sight on other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range.

At the heart of the bike sits a time-tested 649 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that is known to push out 67.3bhp of power and 64Nm of peak torque. The output remains the same as the currently present Z650 and the Ninja 650 sports tourer. The transmission option includes a 6-speed unit.

Apart from the powertrain, the bike also shares a majority of its hardware components with the Z650/Ninja 650 bikes. The suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks at the front, backed up by a horizontal link rear mono-shock. For the braking duties, the bike uses twin discs at the front and a single rotor that sits at the rear wheel. The safety net of dual-channel ABS is also available on the motorcycle.

On the outside, the bike gets a retro design with a round front headlight, a curvy fuel tank, split-spoke wheels, and a flat saddle. Some of its key features include full-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster. In the international markets, the bike has been made available in three colour schemes – Metallic Spark Black, Candy Emerald Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony.