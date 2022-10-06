Saved Articles

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 starting price is Rs. 9,34,000 in India. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 660 cc engine. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 mileage is 22.22 kmpl.
9.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specs

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 comes with 660 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tiger Sport 660 starts at Rs. 9.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17.2 l
Length
2071 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Height
1315 - 1398 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
378.4 km
Max Speed
220 kmph
Max Power
81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
51.1 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
660 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 degree firing order
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip &assist
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
74.04 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Shift Assist - Triumph Shift Assist (Accessory fit), System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Exhaust - Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer, Swingarm - Twin-sided, fabricated steel, Rake - 23.1, Trail - 97.1 mm
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT screen
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 News

Both road-biased adventure tourers look radically different from each other.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared
6 Oct 2022
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is slated to arrive in the Indian market on March 29.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 officially teased ahead of March 29 launch
29 Mar 2022
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
29 Mar 2022
At the heart of the new Tiger Sport 660 sits a 660cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to develop 80bhp of maximum power.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation
29 Mar 2022
Jeep Meridian SUV (right) and Tiger Triumph Sport 660 are two of the key vehicles to debut and launch next week.
Jeep Meridian to Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Cars and bikes to debut next week
25 Mar 2022
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Variants & Price List

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 price starts at ₹ 9.34 Lakhs .

STD
9.34 Lakhs*
660 cc
81 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

