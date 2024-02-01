Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of launch

After breaking cover at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, Suzuki has showcased the V-Strom 800 DE at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The Japanese manufacturer has been testing the new motorcycle on the Indian roads as well so we can expect Suzuki to launch the V-Strom 800 DE in the Indian market later this year.

Suzuki is using a new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE measures 2,345 mm in length, 975 mm in width and stands 1,310 mm tall. The wheelbase is 1,570 mm whereas the ground clearance is 220 mm. The fuel tank capacity is of 20 litres and the motorcycle weighs 230 kg. The seat height is 855 mm which is on the higher side and can be a bit difficult to manage for shorter riders.

In terms of features, all the lighting elements are LED units. There is ride-by-wire, fuel injection, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Moreover, there is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers. There is also a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics. The traction control has four modes and it can be turned off as well. Suzuki is also offering a 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster.

Suzuki is using a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. This means that the manufacturer is focusing on V-Strom 800DE's off-road ability. The motorcycle uses wire-spoke wheels and tube-type tyres that have a semi-block pattern. The front tyre is a 90/90 whereas the rear one is a 150/70.

