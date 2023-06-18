HT Auto

Triumph Street Triple Images

Check out the latest images of Triumph Street Triple. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All

Triumph Street Triple News

The Triumph Street Triple is more powerful than ever.
Triumph Street Triple 765 range launched in India: 5 things to know
18 Jun 2023
India gets the 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS, while the top-spec Moto2 version has been skipped
2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS launched in India, priced from 10.17 lakh
16 Jun 2023
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
Triumph Street Triple 765 range to launch on 16th June, is the most powerful range ever
14 Jun 2023
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R launch date announced
9 Mar 2023
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.
2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
25 Feb 2023
View all
 

Triumph Street Triple Videos

2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
1 Dec 2021
View all
 

Trending Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

Trending Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers