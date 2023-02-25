HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Triumph Street Triple Rs And Street Triple R Listed On India Website

2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website

Triumph India's next launch for the market will be the Street Triple range that was unveiled last year. The brand now has three motorcycles under the Street Triple range. There is Street Triple R, RS and Moto2. The Moto2 version is limited to just 765 units and will not be sold in the Indian market. Triumph was already accepting pre-bookings for the Street Triple range across all their dealerships. The pre-booking amount was set to 50,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 11:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.

Now, both new motorcycles are listed on Triumph India's website. However, the price of the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R has not been announced yet but it is expected that the motorcycles will launch in March and the deliveries will begin in April.

The biggest update to the Street Triple range comes to its engine. The engine now gets a new combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street Triple RS. The torque output goes up from 79 Nm to 80 Nm. The gearing of the motorcycle has also been revised for improved acceleration and responsiveness.

Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹8 - 11.35 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Trident 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Trident 660
660 cc
₹6.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 890 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 890 Duke
₹8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Benelli Leoncino 800 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 800
₹8 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Rm Z450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Rm Z450
₹8.31 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Klx 450r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Klx 450r
449 cc
₹8.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The cornering ABS has also been optimized and there is switchable traction control on offer as well. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS gets five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

Triumph claims the new Street Triple 765 range has better ergonomics, ensuring a better riding experience. The Street Triple R and the RS models get 12 mm wider handlebars. The motorcycles also receive a fully adjustable suspension and lightweight chassis with an improved power-to-weight ratio. The Street Triple RS runs on track-ready Pirelli tyres, while the Street Triple R gets Continental tyres.

Also Read : 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 breaks cover, most powerful range ever

In terms of design, the basic silhouette remains the same, but some subtle styling updates are making it sharper. It gets twin LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank, updated radiator cowls and a new chunky silencer.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph India Triumph Street Triple RS Street Triple R
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the most important models in the brand's ID-badged electric car lineup.
Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Latest News

2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport
Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!
Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city