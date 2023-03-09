HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Street Triple Rs And Street Triple R Launch Date Announced

Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R launch date announced

Triumph India is gearing up to launch the Street Triple range of motorcycles in the Indian market. The brand will launch the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R on 15th March in India. The brand is already accepting pre-bookings for motorcycles for a token amount of 50,000. It is important to note that Triumph is not bringing in the Moto2 version of the Street Triple to the Indian market. The deliveries of the Street Triple are expected to start in April 2023.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 15:06 PM
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.

Triumph has updated the Street Triple comprehensively. It is new in terms of its design, engine and even in the department of ergonomics. The fuel tank is now larger at 15 litres and looks muscular along with the new tank shrouds. Triumph has retained the bug-eye shaped LED headlamp but the design has been slightly revised. In terms of riding ergonomics, the 2023 Street Triple R and RS, both now get 12mm wider handlebars. The RS gets a steeper rake as compared to R.

Even for the 2023 model year, Triumph has decided to retain the bug-eye headlamp design.

The exhaust unit now is also new which might sound better than before but now the owners would not be able to slap on a slip-on exhaust. Instead, they would have to opt for a full-system exhaust system which would be quite expensive as compared to slip-ons. The engine on the motorcycles has been heavily updated. It now gets a new combustion chamber, increased compression ratio, increased cylinder pressure limits and new pistons. The outcome is 118 bhp of max power in the Street Triple R and 128 bhp of max power in the Street Triple RS. The torque output goes up from 79 Nm to 80 Nm. The gearing of the motorcycle has also been revised for improved acceleration and responsiveness.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Triumph has also optimized cornering ABS and the switchable traction control. The Street Triple R has four riding modes, including Road, Rain and Sport. On the other hand, the RS gets five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Rider and Track. The technologies onboard these motorcycles include Bluetooth functionality, shift-assist up and down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire throttle, immobilizer etc.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 15:06 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Street Triple RS Street Triple R
