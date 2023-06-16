2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS launched in India, priced from 10.17 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has finally launched the 2023 Street Triple 765 RS and Street Triple 765 R. The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R is priced at ₹10.17 lakh, while the Street Triple RS is priced at ₹11.81 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Triumph will not get the range-topping Street Triple Moto2 variant to India that’s available internationally. The middleweight streetfighter arrives with multiple upgrades, packing more performance and renewed looks.

The 2023 Street Triple 765 range now packs sharper looks. The new twin-pod LED headlamp with LED DRLs is inspired by the larger Street Triple 1200 RS. The motorcycle also gets revised bodywork for an aggressive new look, while accommodating a larger 15-litre fuel tank, a gullwing swingarm, and new radiator cowls. The Street Triple RS further differentiates itself with a body-coloured belly pan, seat cowl over the pillion seat and a lower chain guard.

The handlebar is now 12 mm wider on Street Triple R. Both the RS and the Moto2™ Edition feature revised geometry with a steeper rake and a raised back end for nimble, faster turning.

2023 Street Triple 765: Colours

The colour options on the Street Triple R include Silver Ice and Crystal White. Meanwhile, the Triumph Street Triple RS is available in three paint schemes - Silver Ice, Carnival Red, and Cosmic Yellow.

2023 Street Triple: Specifications

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple range draws power from the 765 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the Street Triple R, the motor is tuned for 118.4 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque available at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch with a bidirectional quickshifter. On the other hand, the Street Triple RS packs 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS: Features

The updated Triumph Street Triple RS is a lot friendlier to ride with a host of electronic aids onboard. This includes cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, linked braking system, wheelie control, and five riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider. Meanwhile, the 2023 Street Triple R makes do with four riding modes with the personalised Rider mode given a miss. The Street Triple R gets an LCD display, while the RS uses a fancier TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The latter is also more track-ready with a lap timer, and cruise control.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RS will take on the Ducati Monster SP in the segment

2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS: Mechanicals

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple RS gets some top-spec components including 41 mm Showa USD Big Piston Forks (BPF) at the front and an Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from twin 310 mm floating discs with Brembo Stylema four-piston radial monobloc calipers at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The Street Triple R uses Showa 41 mm separate function forks at the front and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock at the rear. Braking power too is more basic with twin 310 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial calliper and a 220 mm rear disc.

The new Triumph Street Triple R and RS will take on offerings like the Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Streetfighter V2, BMW F 900 R and the like in the middleweight segment.

