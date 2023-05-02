HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Monster Sp Launched At 15.95 Lakh: Will Rival Triumph Street Triple R And Kawasaki Z900

Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R

Ducati India has launched the Monster SP in the Indian market. It is the top-of-the-range Ducati Monster that is more track-focused. Ducati Monster SP is priced at 15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India. The dealerships have started accepting bookings and the deliveries will start immediately. Ducati Monster SP will be going against the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple R and BMW F900R.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 15:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.

Powering the Monster SP is Ducati's Testastretta 11° engine. It is a liquid-cooled, 4-valve twin with desmodromic distribution. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.

Ducati has equipped Monster SP with Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle comes equipped with an aluminium swingarm, steering damper and a Termignoni silencer.

Ducati Monster SP comes with 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine.
Ducati Monster SP comes with 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine.
Ducati Monster SP comes with 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine.
Ducati Monster SP comes with 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10.99 - 11.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Xdiavel (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Xdiavel
1262 cc | Manual
₹18 - 22.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Supersport 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹17.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Diavel 1260 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel 1260
1262 cc
₹17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of features, there is a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, Cornering ABS with three levels, three riding modes, eight levels of DTC, 4 levels of DWC and Launch Control with three levels of adjustability.

Ducati Monster SP weighs 186 kg which is 2 kg lighter than the standard version. To decrease the weight, Ducati used lighter front brakes and a lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the Öhlins suspension setup also helped in decreasing the weight.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Monster SP is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Monster to an extreme with better braking performance, increased ability to ride sportingly and greater precision in handling thanks to state-of-the-art Ohlins suspension. Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles."

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 15:59 PM IST
TAGS: Monster Ducati Ducati India Monster Monster SP
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city