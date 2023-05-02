Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R

Ducati India has launched the Monster SP in the Indian market. It is the top-of-the-range Ducati Monster that is more track-focused. Ducati Monster SP is priced at ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India. The dealerships have started accepting bookings and the deliveries will start immediately. Ducati Monster SP will be going against the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple R and BMW F900R.

Powering the Monster SP is Ducati's Testastretta 11° engine. It is a liquid-cooled, 4-valve twin with desmodromic distribution. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.

Ducati has equipped Monster SP with Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle comes equipped with an aluminium swingarm, steering damper and a Termignoni silencer.

Ducati Monster SP comes with 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine.

In terms of features, there is a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, Cornering ABS with three levels, three riding modes, eight levels of DTC, 4 levels of DWC and Launch Control with three levels of adjustability.

Ducati Monster SP weighs 186 kg which is 2 kg lighter than the standard version. To decrease the weight, Ducati used lighter front brakes and a lithium-ion battery. Moreover, the Öhlins suspension setup also helped in decreasing the weight.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Monster SP is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Monster to an extreme with better braking performance, increased ability to ride sportingly and greater precision in handling thanks to state-of-the-art Ohlins suspension. Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles."

