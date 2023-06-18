Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTriumphStreet TripleOn Road Price in Bangalore

Triumph Street Triple On Road Price in Bangalore

1/26
2/26
3/26
4/26
5/26
View all Images
6/26
10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Street Triple Price in Bangalore

Triumph Street Triple on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 11.44 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Street Triple top variant goes up to Rs. 13.11 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Street Triple R₹ 11.44 Lakhs
Triumph Street Triple RS₹ 13.11 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Street Triple Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
R
₹11.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
765 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,17,000
RTO
89,360
Insurance
37,289
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
11,43,649
EMI@24,581/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
RS
₹13.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
765 cc
View breakup

Triumph Street Triple Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Epluto 7G Max Price in Bangalore
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
V-Strom 650XT Price in Bangalore
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Bonneville T100 Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Bronx

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Bronx

12 Lakhs Onwards
Check Harley Davidson Bronx details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100

10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Scrambler 1100 Price in Bangalore
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Ninja 1000SX Price in Bangalore
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

13.09 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Tuono 660 Price in Bangalore

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Street Triple News

The Triumph Street Triple is more powerful than ever.
Triumph Street Triple 765 range launched in India: 5 things to know
18 Jun 2023
India gets the 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS, while the top-spec Moto2 version has been skipped
2023 Triumph Street Triple R & RS launched in India, priced from 10.17 lakh
16 Jun 2023
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
Triumph Street Triple 765 range to launch on 16th June, is the most powerful range ever
14 Jun 2023
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R launch date announced
9 Mar 2023
Triumph is already accepting bookings for the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R.
2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
25 Feb 2023
View all
 Triumph Street Triple News

Triumph Street Triple Videos

2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹16.47 Lakhs
  • Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
  • Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹7.7 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
  • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    ₹23.5 - 51.8 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details