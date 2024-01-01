HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R On Road Price in Bangalore

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Right Side View
1/14
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Left Side View
2/14
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Right Side View
3/14
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Right View
4/14
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Model Name View
5/14
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Seat View
6/14
12.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Ninja ZX-6R Price in Bangalore

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 12.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD₹ 12.45 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹12.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
636 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
96,720
Insurance
39,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
12,44,947
EMI@26,759/mo
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R News

Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
1 Jan 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
31 Dec 2023
Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
27 Dec 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R is now Euro5 compliant, which means it can make a comeback to the Indian market
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched with Euro5 compliance. India comeback likely
7 Jun 2023
With the latest model year update, Kawasaki has introduced two new colour schemes on the Ninja ZX-6R.
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover: New colours introduced
22 Oct 2021
