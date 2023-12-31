HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2023, 19:42 PM
First launch of the year, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has received a host of upgrades since the last time this model was on sale in India.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor

India Kawasaki Motor is all set to introduce the Ninja ZX-6R full-faired motorcycle in the country tomorrow, January 1, 2024. The first launch of the year, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was showcased at India Bike Week 2023 earlier this month and has received a host of upgrades since the last time this model was on sale in India.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has seen plenty of upgrades internationally over the years. The MY2024 version will arrive in India with a revised bodywork that’s identical to the one found in the recently launched Ninja ZX-4R. The split LED headlamps are sharper and the bike comes with clip-on handlebars for a more dedicated riding posture. The bike has also been updated with a TFT screen that now gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes India debut

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 128 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 128 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque

Power continues to come from the 636 cc inline-four engine engine that is now Euro5 compliant. The motor has been tuned to produce 128 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter. Other mechanicals have been carried over including the Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike will come shod with 17-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will take on the Aprilia RS 660 upon arrival and prices should be around 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle makes for a fantastic bridge between the Ninja 400 and the top-spec Ninja ZX-10RR, keeping the track enthusiasts entertained. The bike is expected to soon face the heat from the Yamaha R7, also slated for arrival in 2024 in India.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2023, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: dual RS 660 Kawasaki India Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R Kawasaki Ninja

