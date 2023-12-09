HT Auto
India Bike Week 2023: New Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R makes India debut

Kawasaki India has unveiled the new Ninja ZX-6R middleweight sportsbike at the India Bike Week 2023. The new model comes with a host of updates and with this, it has made its India debut. With this model, the Japanese two-wheeler motorcycle giant aims to strengthen its position in the Indian premium two-wheeler market.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 17:33 PM
Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R
The new Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R
The new Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R is powered by a 636 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine.

The unveiling of the ZX-6R comes immediately after the launch of the Kawasaki W175 Street, which was introduced at the same event on Thursday at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes with minor updates on the design front. The sportsbike comes with a thoroughbred supersport design and draws design influence from the bigger siblings. Just like the bigger supersport bikes in Kawasaki's product portfolio, the Ninja ZX-6R gets a sharp and sculpted look blended with premium features. It boasts a chunky fully digital instrument cluster that shows a wide range of information about the machine.

It sports a revamped front fascia with curves and the overall fairings feature cuts and creases enhancing its visual appeal. Also, the motorcycle features low clip-ons and rear set footpegs offering the rider a more front-leaning riding stance, which not only enhances its sportiness but also gives it further aerodynamic efficiency as well.

Powering the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a 636 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 129 bhp peak power at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm of maximum torque at 10,800 rpm. The motorcycle gets a bi-directional quick-shifter for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The sportsbike also comes with traction control, multiple riding modes, ABS and other safety features.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 17:33 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Kawasaki Ninza ZX-6R

