Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD

12.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Key Specs
Engine636 cc
Power122.03 bhp @ 13000 rpm
Max Torque69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Ninja ZX-6R STD Latest Updates

Ninja ZX-6R falls under Super Sports category and has 1 variant. The price of Ninja ZX-6R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 3.4 L
  • Length: 2025 mm
  • Max Power: 122.03 bhp @ 13000 rpm
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD Price

    STD
    ₹12.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    636 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,09,000
    RTO
    96,720
    Insurance
    39,227
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,44,947
    EMI@26,759/mo
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    3.4 L
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Wheelbase
    1400 mm
    Kerb Weight
    198 kg
    Height
    1105 mm
    Width
    710 mm
    Wheel Size
    17 inch
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    122.03 bhp @ 13000 rpm
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    Stroke
    45.1 mm
    Max Torque
    69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    4
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Self Start
    Displacement
    636 cc
    Emission Type
    BS6
    Bore
    67 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    41 mm inverted fork
    Riding Modes
    Sport, Road, Rain and Rider
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Additional Features
    TFT Colour Instrumentation
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD EMI
    EMI24,083 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,20,452
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,20,452
    Interest Amount
    3,24,521
    Payable Amount
    14,44,973

