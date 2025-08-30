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Ninja ZX 6RPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Front Right View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Left View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Right View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Disc View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Drive Chain View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Engine View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Key Specs
Engine636 cc
View all Ninja ZX 6R specs and features

Ninja ZX 6R STD

Ninja ZX 6R STD Prices

The Ninja ZX 6R STD, is listed at ₹13.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja ZX 6R STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja ZX 6R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja ZX 6R STD Colours

The Ninja ZX 6R STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.

Ninja ZX 6R STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja ZX 6R STD is powered by a 636 cc engine.

Ninja ZX 6R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja ZX 6R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB650R priced ₹10.3 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.

Ninja ZX 6R STD Specs & Features

The Ninja ZX 6R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R STD Price

Ninja ZX 6R STD

₹13.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
99,920
Insurance
37,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,86,359
EMI@29,798/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2025 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Height
1105 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
250 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
636 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R STD EMI
EMI26,818 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,47,723
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,47,723
Interest Amount
3,61,383
Payable Amount
16,09,106

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Alternatives

Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
Ninja ZX 6RvsCB650R
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Ninja ZX 6RvsMonster
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
Ninja ZX 6RvsCBR650R
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
Ninja ZX 6RvsStreet Triple
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
Ninja ZX 6RvsCB1000 Hornet SP

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