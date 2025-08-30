|Engine
|636 cc
The Ninja ZX 6R STD, is listed at ₹13.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja ZX 6R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja ZX 6R STD is available in 1 colour option: Lime Green.
The Ninja ZX 6R STD is powered by a 636 cc engine.
In the Ninja ZX 6R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB650R priced ₹10.3 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.
The Ninja ZX 6R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.