HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R starting price is Rs. 11,09,000 in India. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 636 cc engine. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R mileage is 23.6 kmpl.
11.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Specs

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes with 636 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ninja ZX-6R starts at Rs. 11.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sits in the

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
3.4 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2025 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Height
1105 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
17 inch
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
122.03 bhp @ 13000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Stroke
45.1 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
4
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Displacement
636 cc
Emission Type
BS6
Bore
67 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
41 mm inverted fork
Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Rain and Rider
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
TFT Colour Instrumentation
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R News

Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
1 Jan 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
31 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
27 Dec 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R is now Euro5 compliant, which means it can make a comeback to the Indian market
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched with Euro5 compliance. India comeback likely
7 Jun 2023
With the latest model year update, Kawasaki has introduced two new colour schemes on the Ninja ZX-6R.
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover: New colours introduced
22 Oct 2021
 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R News

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R price starts at ₹ 11.09 Lakhs .

STD
11.09 Lakhs*
636 cc
124 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

