Ducati Scrambler 1100 Specifications

Ducati Scrambler 1100 starting price is Rs. 10,91,000 in India. Ducati Scrambler 1100 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Specs

Ducati Scrambler 1100 comes with 1079 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 1100 starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Scrambler 1100 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Sport Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Wheelbase
1514 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Dry Weight
189 kg
Height
920 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-ZR18,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
71 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 4750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1
Displacement
1079 cc
Clutch
Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
98 mm
Chassis
Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Öhlins monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable
Front Suspension
Öhlins fully adjustable Ø48 mm usd fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Power Modes
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
LCD
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
LED
DRLs
Yes

Check R7 details
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 News

The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro differentiates itself from the other 1100 Pro motorcycles with its special Giallo Ocra yellow exterior paint livery.
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro breaks cover
15 Oct 2021
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
Players get to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S in PUBG Mobile with the latest V2.6 update
You can now ride the Ducati Panigale V4 S while playing PUBG Mobile
24 May 2023
Ducati plans to launch several new motorcycles in the Indian markets.
Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details
19 May 2023
The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
11 May 2023
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Variants & Price List

Ducati Scrambler 1100 price starts at ₹ 10.91 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Scrambler 1100 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Scrambler 1100 top variant price is ₹ 12.37 Lakhs.

Pro
10.91 Lakhs*
1079 cc
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dark Pro
10.99 Lakhs*
1079 cc
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sport Pro
12.37 Lakhs*
1079 cc
85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

