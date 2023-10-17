Saved Articles

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro

12.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Key Specs
Engine1079 cc
View all Scrambler 1100 specs and features

Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro Latest Updates

Scrambler 1100 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro in Delhi is Rs. 12.26 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 15 L
  • Length: 2190 mm
  • Max Power: 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled
    • ...Read More

    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro Price

    Dark Pro
    ₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1079 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,000
    RTO
    87,920
    Insurance
    30,953
    Accessories Charges
    8,242
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,26,115
    EMI@26,354/mo
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Length
    2190 mm
    Wheelbase
    1514 mm
    Kerb Weight
    206 kg
    Dry Weight
    189 kg
    Height
    1330 mm
    Saddle Height
    810 mm
    Width
    895 mm
    Tyre Brand
    Pirelli
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/80-ZR18,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    71 mm
    Max Torque
    88 Nm @ 4750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11:1
    Displacement
    1079 cc
    Clutch
    Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    L-Twin, Desmodromic Distribution, 2 Valves Per Cylinder, Air Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    98 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Kayaba monoshock, pre-load and rebound adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Marzocchi fully adjustable Ø45 mm USD Fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Cornering ABS + DTC), RbW, Under-seat storage compartment with USB socket
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    LCD
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro EMI
    EMI23,719 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,03,503
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,03,503
    Interest Amount
    3,19,612
    Payable Amount
    14,23,115

    Ducati Scrambler 1100 other Variants

    Pro
    ₹13.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1079 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,95,000
    RTO
    95,600
    Insurance
    32,460
    Accessories Charges
    8,962
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,32,022
    EMI@28,630/mo
    Sport Pro
    ₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1079 cc
    View breakup

    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Alternatives

    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT STD

    8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
    Triumph Bonneville T100

    Triumph Bonneville T100 2021

    8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
    Triumph Bonneville T120

    Triumph Bonneville T120 Black 2021

    9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs
