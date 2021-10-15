Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Scrambler 1100 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 13.56 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Scrambler 1100 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.57 Lakhs in Kolkata.
The lowest price model is Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and the most priced model is Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro.
Ducati Scrambler 1100 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Ducati Scrambler 1100 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R which starts at Rs. 11.09 Lakhs in Kolkata, Triumph Street Triple which starts at Rs. 10.17 Lakhs in Kolkata and Triumph Daytona 660 starting at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro ₹ 13.56 Lakhs Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro ₹ 12.48 Lakhs Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro ₹ 15.57 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
