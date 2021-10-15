Saved Articles

Ducati Scrambler 1100 On Road Price in Delhi

10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs*
Scrambler 1100 Price in Delhi

Ducati Scrambler 1100 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 13.32 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Scrambler 1100 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.29 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro₹ 13.32 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro₹ 12.26 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro₹ 15.29 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Pro
₹13.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1079 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,95,000
RTO
95,600
Insurance
32,460
Accessories Charges
8,962
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,022
EMI@28,630/mo
Dark Pro
₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1079 cc
Sport Pro
₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1079 cc
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 News

    The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro differentiates itself from the other 1100 Pro motorcycles with its special Giallo Ocra yellow exterior paint livery.
    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro breaks cover
    15 Oct 2021
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    View all
     Ducati Scrambler 1100 News

    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

