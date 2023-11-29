In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less