Ducati launches new range of accessories for Scrambler. Check them out

Last year, Ducati launched a new range of Scramblers in the Indian market. The manufacturer is selling 2nd Gen Icon, Throttle as well as Nightshift in India. Now, Ducati has announced a new range of accessories for the Scrambler range. Customers can reach out to their nearby dealerships to get these new accessories fitted to their Scrambler motorcycles. Here is a quick list of accessories that Ducati has launched.

Termignoni street-legal silencer

The first and most important accessories for most people will be a new exhaust. Ducati has launched the Termignoni silencer that is street-legal. It comes with a black-painted sleeve and carbon fibre end cap. The silencer should not only enhance the exhaust note but also the design of the motorcycle.

Spoked wheels

Despite being a scrambler, the motorcycles come with alloy wheels from the factory. This is because they offer the benefit of tubeless tyres. However, there are still a few people who like the old-school look of the spoked rims and the flexibility they offer. So, Ducati is offering spoked rims as an accessory which are made up of aluminium. The dimensions are identical to the alloy wheels so the customer would not need to buy new tyres. Instead, he or she can just use the current tyres that are on the motorcycle.

Ducati Quick Shift

Ducati Quick Shift is the manufacturer's way of calling the quickshifter. It is offered on the Full Throttle version as standard. But the customer can opt for it as it allows to shift up and down the gears without using the clutch and without closing the throttle.

Turn-by-turn navigation software

Then there is a new turn-by-turn navigation that is integrated into the Ducati Multimedia System. It can be connected via the Ducati Link App and then the customer can get navigation directions directly on the screen.

Ducati aluminium kit by Rizoma

Ducati has collaborated with Rizoma to offer fine aluminium machined elements for the Scrambler motorcycles. The kit comes with a CNC machined fuel cap, handlebar counterweights, handlebar levers and footrests.

There are also other accessories such as LED turn indicators that are made up of billet aluminium. There is an aluminium under-pan protective plate that can help protect the lower part of the engine while off-roading or huge speedbreakers. Ducati is also offering rear-view mirrors and a high-license plate holder.

