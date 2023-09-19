New-gen Ducati Scrambler range launched. Prices start from 10.39 lakh

Ducati India has finally launched the new Scrambler range in the Indian market. The manufacturer will sell 2nd Gen Icon, Throttle as well as Nightshift in India. The prices are ₹10.39 lakh ex-showroom for the Icon and ₹12 lakh ex-showroom for the Full Throttle and Nightshift. Ducati is already accepting the pre-bookings for the motorcycles.

The weight of the Scrambler has gone down by 4 kg. Ducati achieved this by using a new bolt-on sub-frame which is lighter than before. Then there is the engine which has also been revised so it gets some new components. However, it is still an 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Ducati Scrambler Icon 2G comes with a new handlebar which sits lower and closer to the rider. The seat, fuel tank, side panels and graphics have been redesigned.

If a person wants a sporty Scrambler then he or she could get the Full Throttle. It is inspired by the U.S. flat track competitions that are held on dirt ovals. The seat gets a sporty cover, a dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, a shorter fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals and standard Quick Shift up/down completes the package. Apart from this, side panels boast number 62 and a new skid plate has also been installed.

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador

Finally, there is the Nightshift which takes inspiration from cafe racers. It comes with spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors and a flat handlebar. Some elements are taken from the Full Throttle variant such as side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminium aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "The Scrambler Icon is back with a bang! All new design, updated electronics, lighter than before and more fun than ever, we are excited to have it back in India. It has got Next-Gen handling, Next-Gen electronics, and now comes in three distinct flavours: the super cool Icon, the sporty Full Throttle and the next-gen classy Nightshift. These Scramblers truly put the joy back in motorcycling and will truly live up to its hype in the Indian market."

