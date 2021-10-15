In 2026 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs. 13.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS PS & 88 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 20 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Scrambler 1100 vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scrambler 1100
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Ducati
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.4 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1079 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|85.65 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS