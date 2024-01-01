Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKawasakiNinja ZX-6ROn Road Price in Ahmedabad

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R On Road Price in Ahmedabad

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
12.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ninja ZX-6R Price in Ahmedabad

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 12.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R STD₹ 12.45 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹12.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
636 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
96,720
Insurance
39,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
12,44,947
EMI@26,759/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z900 Price in Ahmedabad
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Street Triple Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check MT-09 details
View similar Bikes
BMW F 900 R

BMW F 900 R

10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F 900 R Price in Ahmedabad
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bonneville T100 Price in Ahmedabad
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100

10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scrambler 1100 Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R News

Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
1 Jan 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
31 Dec 2023
Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
27 Dec 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R is now Euro5 compliant, which means it can make a comeback to the Indian market
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched with Euro5 compliance. India comeback likely
7 Jun 2023
With the latest model year update, Kawasaki has introduced two new colour schemes on the Ninja ZX-6R.
India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover: New colours introduced
22 Oct 2021
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details