Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja Zx 6r Launched In India, Gets New Styling And Features

Kawasaki launches new Ninja ZX-6R in India, priced at 11.09 lakh

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2024, 11:48 AM
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets an updated design that is in line with the Ninja ZX-4R.
Kawasaki ZX-6R
Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki ZX-6R
Kawasaki India starts the new year 2024 by launching its new Ninja ZX-6R, which debuted in the country at the India Bike Week 2023 in December 2023. The supersport motorcycle with pure racing DNA has been launched in the country at 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes incorporating new styling and a host of advanced features.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets an updated design that is in line with the other Ninja supersport motorcycles on sale from the Japanese two-wheeler giant. The new motorcycle comes carrying several styling elements that are similar to the ZX-4R, which was launched in the country recently. The motorcycle comes with clip-on handlebars and aggressive bodywork that has been influenced by its bigger sibling Kawasaki ZX-10R. It sports Kawasaki's signature split LED headlamps that give the bike a sculpted look. Also, it features a fully digital TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

While the updates are mostly limited to the fascia and features, on the powertrain front, the muscular Kawasaki supersport motorcycle continues to draw energy from a 636 cc inline-four engine. However, this engine now comes complying with the latest emission regulations. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter and churns out 128 bhp peak power and 69 Nm of maximum torque.

For braking duty, the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm rear disc. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres. On the suspension front, the motorcycle gets adjustable Showa USD front forks and a rear shock absorber.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will compete with rivals like the Aprilia RS 660. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes bridging the gap between the Ninja 400 and the top-spec Ninja ZX-10RR in the two-wheeler giant's product lineup.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2024, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Ninja 400 RS 660 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

