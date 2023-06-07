2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched with Euro5 compliance. India comeback likely

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R supersport has been launched in Europe and the motorcycle has been finally upgraded to meet the latest Euro5 emission standards. The popular middleweight supersport has seen a major upgrade over its predecessor that includes changes to the engine, aesthetics and performance. The upgraded Ninja ZX-6R is now eligible to make its way back to the Indian market. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R continues to get the same 636 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that now comes with revised cam profiles for increased performance lower in the rev range and to enhance emission-lowering characteristics of the motor. Kawasaki says the injectors have been fine-tuned for higher efficiency on the ZX-6R that allows for better fuel-air mixture to combustion, which further makes the motorcycle “greener" than before.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R gets a revised engine and airbox for better performance and lower emissions

Kawasaki has also updated the 5.09-litre airbox to achieve a more potent fuel-air mixture. This includes a revised intake funnel design that contributes to better low rpm performance. The piston skirts are now coated in molybdenum to reduce friction and connecting passages have been added between the cylinders. The header and collector pipe layout has been revised as well.

Other upgrades include Showa Separate Function Forks-Big Pistons at the front on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with pre-load adjustability on the left fork cap, and compression and rebound on the right. The rear also gets a Showa monoshock with full adjustability. Braking performance comes from new Nissin radial-mount opposed four-piston monobloc calipers. These are paired with the twin 310 mm stainless steel front brake discs, while the rear sports a radial-pump master cylinder with a single caliper and a 220 mm disc brake. The alloy wheels come with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R could make a comeback to the Indian market. Although an official confirmation is yet to be made

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is loaded on the electronics front with a standard quickshifter, traction control, and power mode selection. There’s Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System as well. The motorcycle also comes with a new 4.3-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike will come with three riding modes - Sport, Road, and Rain.

With respect to visual changes, the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R gets a new front cowl, LED headlight, turn signal units, and windscreen. The fairing has also received subtle revisions as well.

