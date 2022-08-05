HT Auto
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20

Triumph Bonneville T100 Specifications

Triumph Bonneville T100 starting price is Rs. 8,87,400 in India. Triumph Bonneville T100 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Triumph Bonneville T100 Specs

Triumph Bonneville T100 comes with 900 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bonneville T100 starts at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Bonneville T100 sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Bonneville T100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Dry Weight
228 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
65 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:1
Displacement
900 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular Steel Twin Cradle Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride by wire
Traction Control
Yes
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Triumph Bonneville T100 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Onwards
Check GSX S750 details
View similar Bikes
Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

7.2 - 7.5 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Bonneville T... vs X-Cape
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z250

Suzuki RM Z250

7.1 Lakhs Onwards
Check RM Z250 details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki KX 250

Kawasaki KX 250

7.43 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Bonneville T... vs KX 250
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check MT-07 details
View similar Bikes

Triumph Bonneville T100 News

The T100 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's Bonneville line-up.
Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T100 at Rs. 9.59 lakhs
5 Aug 2022
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Bonneville T100 Variants & Price List

Triumph Bonneville T100 price starts at ₹ 8.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Bonneville T100 comes in 3 variants. Triumph Bonneville T100 top variant price is ₹ 9.59 Lakhs.

STD
8.87 Lakhs*
900 cc
55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Black
8.87 Lakhs*
900 cc
55.6 PS @ 5750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2021
9.59 Lakhs*
900 cc
65 PS @ 7400 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

Trending Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details