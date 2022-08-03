HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Launches 2023 Bonneville T100 At Rs. 9.59 Lakhs

Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T100 at Rs. 9.59 lakhs

Last month, Triumph launched the Speed Twin 900 and Street Scrambler 900 in the Indian market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM
The T100 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's Bonneville line-up.
Triumph India has launched the 2023 Bonneville T100 in the Indian market. The prices now start at Rs. 9.59 lakhs ex-showroom. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour schemes. There is Jet Black and Carnival Red with Fusion White. For 2023, the manufacturer has added a new colour scheme called, Meridian Blue with Tangerine. The new paint scheme adds to the old-school vibe of Bonneville.

The rest of the design of the motorcycle stays the same. So, all the lighting elements on the motorcycle are circular except for the tail light. The fuel tank has a tear-drop shape and gets Triumph badging along with tank pads. Moreover, the fuel tank is finished in dual-tone or a single-tone paint scheme, depending on the colour scheme you opt for. There is a flat seat, wire-spoke wheels and peashooter exhausts. The engine has been blacked-out while the exhausts get a chrome finish.

The Jet Black variant gets a single-tone paint scheme for the fuel tank. 
There are no changes to the engine. So, the Bonneville T100 continues to come with a 900 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and BS-6 compliant. It produces a max power output of 65 PS at 7,400 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(Also Read: Triumph launches Speed Twin 900 and Street Scrambler 900 in India)

Braking duties are done by a 310 mm disc in the front and a 255 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The motorcycle uses a twin cradle frame made up of tubular steel. The front wheel measures 18-inches and uses a 100-90 section tyre whereas the rear tyre measures 150/70 and has a 17-inch wheel.

There are twin circular dials that house a tachometer and a speedometer. In the centre, there is an LCD screen that acts as a multi-information display. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and twin rear shock absorbers which do get pre-load adjustment.

 

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM IST
