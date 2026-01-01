|Engine
|900 cc
The Bonneville T100 STD, is listed at ₹10.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bonneville T100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bonneville T100 STD is available in 3 colour options: Aluminium Baja Orange, Icon Edition Aluminium Silver Sapphire Black, Jet Black.
The Bonneville T100 STD is powered by a 900 cc engine.
In the Bonneville T100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Z900 priced ₹9.99 Lakhs or the Triumph Trident 660 priced ₹8.99 Lakhs.
The Bonneville T100 STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.