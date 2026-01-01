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Bonneville T100PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Bonneville T100 Front Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Front Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Front View
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Rear Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Rear Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T100 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Key Specs
Engine900 cc
View all Bonneville T100 specs and features

Bonneville T100 STD

Bonneville T100 STD Prices

The Bonneville T100 STD, is listed at ₹10.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bonneville T100 STD Mileage

All variants of the Bonneville T100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bonneville T100 STD Colours

The Bonneville T100 STD is available in 3 colour options: Aluminium Baja Orange, Icon Edition Aluminium Silver Sapphire Black, Jet Black.

Bonneville T100 STD Engine and Transmission

The Bonneville T100 STD is powered by a 900 cc engine.

Bonneville T100 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bonneville T100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Z900 priced ₹9.99 Lakhs or the Triumph Trident 660 priced ₹8.99 Lakhs.

Bonneville T100 STD Specs & Features

The Bonneville T100 STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Bonneville T100 STD Price

Bonneville T100 STD

₹10.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,000
RTO
77,520
Insurance
33,045
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,79,565
EMI@23,204/mo
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Triumph Bonneville T100 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
348 km
Max Speed
185 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
65 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
84.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin RSU?s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forks

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Triumph Bonneville T100 STD EMI
EMI20,884 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,71,608
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,71,608
Interest Amount
2,81,411
Payable Amount
12,53,019

Triumph Bonneville T100 other Variants

Bonneville T100 Icon Edition

₹11.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,000
RTO
82,320
Insurance
33,987
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,45,307
EMI@24,617/mo
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Triumph Bonneville T100 Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.99 Lakhs
Bonneville T100vsZ900
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

8.99 Lakhs
Bonneville T100vsTrident 660
Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
Bonneville T100vsBonneville T120
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 Lakhs
Bonneville T100vsCB650R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

11.16 Lakhs
Bonneville T100vsCBR650R

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