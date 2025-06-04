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HomeCompare BikesZ900 vs Bonneville T100

Kawasaki Z900 vs Triumph Bonneville T100

In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Z900 vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z900 Bonneville t100
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 9.69 Lakhs
Mileage20.83 kmpl24.39 kmpl
Engine Capacity948 cc900 cc
Power125 PS PS65 PS PS

Filters
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD 2025
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
STD
₹9.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z900 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Rear Indicator View
Front Right View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm140 mm
Length
2065 mm-
Wheelbase
1450 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
213 kg228 kg
Height
1075 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm790 mm
Width
830 mm780 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
195 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 9500 rpm65 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
56 mm80 mm
Max Torque
98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm80 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
948 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke Inline FourLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc, ManualWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm84.6 mm
Front Suspension
41 mm Inverted Fork With Rebound Damping And Spring Preload Adjustability, 120 mm41mm cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT DisplayLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,12,43610,79,565
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0009,69,000
RTO
79,92077,520
Insurance
33,51633,045
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,91023,204

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