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Hypermotard 950PriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Hypermotard 950 Front Left View
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Front View
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Left View
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Rear Left View
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Key Specs
Engine937 cc
View all Hypermotard 950 specs and features

Hypermotard 950 RVE

Hypermotard 950 RVE Prices

The Hypermotard 950 RVE, is listed at ₹18.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hypermotard 950 RVE Mileage

All variants of the Hypermotard 950 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hypermotard 950 RVE Colours

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is available in 3 colour options: Graffiti Livery, Graffiti Livery Evo, Sp Special Livery.

Hypermotard 950 RVE Engine and Transmission

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is powered by a 937 cc engine.

Hypermotard 950 RVE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hypermotard 950's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 priced ₹17.95 Lakhs.

Hypermotard 950 RVE Specs & Features

The Hypermotard 950 RVE has Riding Modes, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Price

Hypermotard 950 RVE

₹18.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,10,500
RTO
1,36,840
Insurance
44,682
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,92,022
EMI@40,667/mo
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Wheelbase
1493 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
284.2 km
Max Speed
316 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
937 cc
Engine Type
Testastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE EMI
EMI36,600 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,02,819
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,02,819
Interest Amount
4,93,194
Payable Amount
21,96,013

Ducati Hypermotard 950 other Variants

Hypermotard 950 SP

₹21.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,05,350
RTO
1,52,428
Insurance
47,740
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,05,518
EMI@45,256/mo
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Ducati Hypermotard 950 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.86 - 19.88 Lakhs
Hypermotard 950vsStreetfighter V2
Triumph Speed Triple 1200

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

17.95 Lakhs
Hypermotard 950vsSpeed Triple 1200
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

17.63 - 18.7 Lakhs
Hypermotard 950vsHypermotard 698 Mono
Indian FTR

Indian FTR

19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Hypermotard 950vsFTR
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Hypermotard 950vs890 Duke R

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