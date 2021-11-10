Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE

14.00 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Hypermotard 950 Key Specs
Engine937 cc
View all Hypermotard 950 specs and features

Hypermotard 950 RVE Latest Updates

Hypermotard 950 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Hypermotard 950 RVE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L
  • Max Power: 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers
    • ...Read More

    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Price

    RVE
    ₹14.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    937 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,00,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,00,000
    EMI@30,091/mo
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14.5 L
    Wheelbase
    1493 mm
    Kerb Weight
    200 kg
    Dry Weight
    178 kg
    Saddle Height
    870 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    67.5 mm
    Max Torque
    96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    13.3:1
    Displacement
    937 cc
    Clutch
    Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic Control
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    94 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel Trellis Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Progressive Linkage with Adjustable Spring Preload and Rebound Damping Sachs Monoshock, aluminium single sided swingarm
    Front Suspension
    Marzocchi Aluminum Fully Adjustable, Upside down 45 mm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE EMI
    EMI27,082 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,60,000
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,60,000
    Interest Amount
    3,64,939
    Payable Amount
    16,24,939

