|Engine
|937 cc
The Hypermotard 950 RVE, is listed at ₹18.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hypermotard 950 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hypermotard 950 RVE is available in 3 colour options: Graffiti Livery, Graffiti Livery Evo, Sp Special Livery.
The Hypermotard 950 RVE is powered by a 937 cc engine.
In the Hypermotard 950's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 priced ₹17.95 Lakhs.
The Hypermotard 950 RVE has Riding Modes, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.