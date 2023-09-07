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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs F 900 R

Aprilia RS 660 vs BMW F 900 R

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW F 900 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, F 900 R engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
RS 660 vs F 900 R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 F 900 r
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 10.8 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl23.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc895 cc
Power100 PS PS104.6 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F 900 R
BMW F 900 R
STD
₹10.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Length
1995 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1518 mm
Height
1150 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg211 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm815 mm
Width
745 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm77 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc895 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC enginewater-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemmultiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
81 mm86 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 43 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsDynamic brake light, Electronic immobiliser, Automatic Stability Control,
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59912,07,855
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00010,80,000
RTO
1,41,92086,400
Insurance
45,67930,655
Accessories Charges
010,800
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16225,961

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