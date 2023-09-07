In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or BMW F 900 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 R Price starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, F 900 R engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. BMW offers the F 900 R in 1 colour. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The F 900 R mileage is around 23.8 kmpl.
RS 660 vs F 900 R Comparison