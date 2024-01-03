Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs Hypermotard 950

Aprilia RS 660 vs Ducati Hypermotard 950

In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineTestastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head covers
Displacement
659 cc937 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemSlipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic Control
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Bore
81 mm94 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:113.3:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00014,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00014,00,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09130,091

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
    Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
    3 Jan 2024
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
    9 Jan 2024
    Aprilia RS457 lined-up at Piaggio's Baramati plant. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/apriliaridersclubbengaluru)
    Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    27 Jan 2021
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT is the faster version of an already quick EV.
    2022 Audi RS e-Tron GT: A faster version of an already quick EV
    10 Feb 2021
    View all
     