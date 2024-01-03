In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS @ 10500 rpm & 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less