Suzuki Katana Katana STD

15.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Katana Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Katana Katana STD Latest Updates

Katana falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Katana Katana STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2130 mm
  • Engine Type: Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
    • ...Read More

    Suzuki Katana Katana STD Price

    Katana STD
    ₹15.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,61,000
    RTO
    1,08,880
    Insurance
    39,197
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,09,077
    EMI@32,436/mo
    Suzuki Katana Katana STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Width
    820 mm
    Length
    2130 mm
    Height
    1100 mm
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Saddle Height
    825 mm
    Wheelbase
    1460 mm
    Ground Clearance
    140 mm
    Kerb Weight
    217 kg
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Engine Type
    Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
    Displacement
    999 cc
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Ignition
    Electronic ignition
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    73.4 mm
    Stroke
    59 mm
    Compression Ratio
    12.2 : 1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Transmission
    Manual
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
    Rear Suspension
    Link type, coil spring, oil damped
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Instrument Console
    LCD
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Techometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features Of Variant
    Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System, Lubrication - Wet sump, Rake - 25°, Trail - 100 mm
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Suzuki Katana Katana STD EMI
    EMI29,192 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,58,169
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,58,169
    Interest Amount
    3,93,372
    Payable Amount
    17,51,541

