In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs 10.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 118 PS @ 12000 rpm & 79 Nm @ 9350rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 2 colours. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less