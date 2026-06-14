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HomeCompare BikesNinja ZX 6R vs Katana [2022-2025]

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R vs Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]

In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ninja zx 6r Katana [2022-2025]
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Mileage23.6 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity636 cc999 cc
Power124 PS PS152.27 PS PS

Filters
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L12 L
Length
2025 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Height
1105 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg217 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm825 mm
Width
710 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
250 kmph240 kmph
Max Power
124 PS @ 13000 rpm152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
45.1 mm59.0 mm
Max Torque
69 Nm @ 11000 rpm106 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
636 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line fourFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak swingarmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,SportsYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
101 mm Trail,Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,86,35915,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00013,61,000
RTO
99,9201,08,880
Insurance
37,43939,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,79832,435

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