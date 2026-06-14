In 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power and torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Ninja ZX 6R vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ninja zx 6r
|Katana [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.6 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|636 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|124 PS PS
|152.27 PS PS