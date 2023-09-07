HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Rs 440 Shows Rs 660 Inspired Face In New Teaser. Global Unveil Tomorrow

Aprilia RS 440 shows RS 660-inspired face in new teaser. Global unveil tomorrow

Piaggio India is all set to introduce the much-awaited Aprilia RS 440 tomorrow, September 7, 2023. The Aprilia RS 440 will be the brand’s new global offering in the sub 500 cc space, albeit made in India at the company’s facility in Maharashtra. The RS 440 will rival the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the segment. Hopes are high from the Italian motorcycle maker and its new twin-cylinder offering.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 17:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Aprilia RS 440 mimics the styling from the bigger RS 660 supersport and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 rival looks promising indeed
The Aprilia RS 440 mimics the styling from the bigger RS 660 supersport and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 rival looks promising indeed

In fact, the latest teasers for the Aprilia RS 440 promise the motorcycle to look like a smaller version of the Aprilia RS 660 supersport. The front design is nearly identical with the split LED headlights with signature LED DRLs, a transparent visor, and a sharply styled body. The LED taillights also appear to be similar, as seen in the teaser video below.

Also Read : Made in India Aprilia RS 440 teased ahead of debut on September 7; will rival KTM RC 390

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Tuono V4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono V4
₹20.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Rsv4
₹23.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sr 160
₹ 100 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
₹13.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw R Ninet Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R Ninet Scrambler
₹16.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Power is expected to come from the 440 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that could produce between 45-50 bhp, while the top speed will likely be around 180 kmph. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and could come with rider assistance systems like an assist and slipper clutch, bi-directional quickshifter, and more. Given the similarities to the RS 660, expect the Aprilia RS 440 to come with a fully digital TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and more.

It’ll be interesting to see more rider aids trickle down from bigger Aprilia models including 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, and more on the RS 440. Complete details will be available tomorrow. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 17:55 PM IST
TAGS: Aprilia RS 440 Aprilia India Piaggio India Aprilia RS 440 unveil Aprilia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
54% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,379 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 300 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.