Aprilia RS 440 shows RS 660-inspired face in new teaser. Global unveil tomorrow

Piaggio India is all set to introduce the much-awaited Aprilia RS 440 tomorrow, September 7, 2023. The Aprilia RS 440 will be the brand’s new global offering in the sub 500 cc space, albeit made in India at the company’s facility in Maharashtra. The RS 440 will rival the KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 in the segment. Hopes are high from the Italian motorcycle maker and its new twin-cylinder offering.

In fact, the latest teasers for the Aprilia RS 440 promise the motorcycle to look like a smaller version of the Aprilia RS 660 supersport. The front design is nearly identical with the split LED headlights with signature LED DRLs, a transparent visor, and a sharply styled body. The LED taillights also appear to be similar, as seen in the teaser video below.

Also Read : Made in India Aprilia RS 440 teased ahead of debut on September 7; will rival KTM RC 390

Power is expected to come from the 440 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that could produce between 45-50 bhp, while the top speed will likely be around 180 kmph. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and could come with rider assistance systems like an assist and slipper clutch, bi-directional quickshifter, and more. Given the similarities to the RS 660, expect the Aprilia RS 440 to come with a fully digital TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, all-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and more.

It’ll be interesting to see more rider aids trickle down from bigger Aprilia models including 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, and more on the RS 440. Complete details will be available tomorrow. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

