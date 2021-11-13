HT Auto
Aprilia SR 160 Specifications

Aprilia SR 160 starting price is Rs. 99,999 in India. Aprilia SR 160 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
99,999 - 1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia SR 160 Specs

Aprilia SR 160 comes with 160.03 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SR 160 starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia SR 160 sits in the Scooter

Aprilia SR 160 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Race
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L
Fuel Capacity
6 L
Load Capacity
148 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1261 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
806 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14,Rear :-120/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1
Displacement
160.03 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
58 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber
Front Suspension
Front Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Aprilia SR 160 News

The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
Aprilia SR 160 pre-bookings open ahead of official launch
9 Nov 2021
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
Piaggio to launch updated Aprilia SR 160 with digital cluster in India
18 Sept 2021
The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia RS660
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Aprilia SR 160 Variants & Price List

Aprilia SR 160 price starts at ₹ 99,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SR 160 comes in 3 variants. Aprilia SR 160 top variant price is ₹ 1.11 Lakhs.

STD
99,999*
160.03 cc
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Carbon
1.06 Lakhs*
160.03 cc
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Race
1.11 Lakhs*
160.03 cc
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

