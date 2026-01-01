|Engine
|160.03 cc
The SR 160 STD, is listed at ₹1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SR 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SR 160 STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.
The SR 160 STD is powered by a 160.03 cc engine.
In the SR 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The SR 160 STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.