TVS NTORQ 125 Specifications

TVS NTORQ 125 starting price is Rs. 72,065 in India. TVS NTORQ 125 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
72,065 - 91,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS NTORQ 125 Specs

TVS NTORQ 125 comes with 124.8 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 53.4 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 5 litres.

TVS NTORQ 125 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.8 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1861 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1164 mm
Width
710 mm
Underseat storage
22 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
24 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
24 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Highway Mileage
53.4 kmpl
City Mileage
47 kmpl
Max Power
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Tubular Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
External Fuel Filling
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Multi-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider App
Carry Hook
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
MF

TVS NTORQ 125 News

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with over 60 connected features.
TVS launches Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in this country, promises 90 kmph top speed
17 Apr 2023
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
19 Sept 2022
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition in Marine Blue colour
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition gets new Marine Blue exterior shade
12 Sept 2022
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile.
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
31 Aug 2022
TVS Ntorq 125 comes as one of the sporty 125cc scooters in India.
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
23 Jun 2022
TVS NTORQ 125 Variants & Price List

TVS NTORQ 125 price starts at ₹ 72,065 and goes upto ₹ 91,999 (Ex-showroom). TVS NTORQ 125 comes in 4 variants. TVS NTORQ 125 top variant price is ₹ 82,275.

Drum
72,065*
124.8 cc
53.4 kmpl
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc
75,395*
124.8 cc
53.4 kmpl
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Race Edition
79,575*
124.8 cc
56.23 kmpl
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Super Squad Edition
82,275*
124.8 cc
53.4 kmpl
9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

