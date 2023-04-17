HT Auto

TVS NTORQ 125 Images

Check out the latest images of TVS NTORQ 125. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

72,065 - 91,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All
Exterior

TVS NTORQ 125 News

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with over 60 connected features.
TVS launches Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in this country, promises 90 kmph top speed
17 Apr 2023
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
19 Sept 2022
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition in Marine Blue colour
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition gets new Marine Blue exterior shade
12 Sept 2022
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile.&nbsp;
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
31 Aug 2022
TVS Ntorq 125 comes as one of the sporty 125cc scooters in India.
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
23 Jun 2022
View all
 

TVS Videos

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
View all
 

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers