TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition gets new Marine Blue exterior shade

The new shade of the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition features a three-tone combination including black, metallic black and metallic blue.

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the addition of a new exterior paint colour - Marine Blue - for the Ntorq 125 Race Edition. The new scooter that will also feature chequered flag race-inspired graphics has been priced at ₹87,011 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The shade is a three-tone combination including black, metallic black and metallic blue. The scooter in the new shade will be sold alongside the existing Race Edition Red colour.

Bookings for the new shade have been commenced at the TVS Motor Company's authorised dealerships across India while deliveries have already commenced. The scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel injected engine, that puts out a maximum power output of 6.9 kW@7,000rpm / 9.38 PS @7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm@5,500 rpm. The scooter has a top speed of 95 kmph and can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just nine seconds.

(Also read | TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared)

The design of the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition has been inspired by the design of a stealth aircraft, featuring a sharp and aggressive style with a signature LED tail and headlamp. The scooter also sports a ‘Race Edition’ emblem, gets a sporty stub muffler, textured floorboard and diamond cut alloy wheels.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The scooter also gets SmartXonnect feature that lets the rider connect smartphone to the scooter and avail the 60+ smart and connected features. Other key features of the scooter include pass by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brake and engine kill switch. The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition gets external fuel fill, USB charger, a large 20-litre under-seat storage and TVS patented EZ centre stand.

In a separate development, the TVS Motor Companyreported a growth of 15% in August 2022 as compared to August 2021. The manufacturer sold 290,694 units in August 2021, the units have increased to 333,787 for August 2022. The manufacturer is optimistic that with the festive season approaching, the market situation would be better in terms of demand.

First Published Date: