TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared

TVS recently updated the Apache RTR 160 with more features and more power. Here is how it goes against its biggest rival, Bajaj Pulsar 150.

TVS recently updated the Apache RTR 160, it now gets some upgrades which are both cosmetic as well as mechanical. The biggest rival of the TVS Apache RTR 160 has been the Bajaj Pulsar 150. Now, the segment has become quite competitive but the Pulsar 150 and Apache RTR 160 continues to stay on the top. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Looks

Bajaj Pulsar 150 in Sparkle Black Silver paint shade.

For 2022, TVS has updated the headlamp as well as the tail light design of the Apache RTR 160. It also gets updated decals and new colours. The Pulsar 150 has not received any substantial update for quite a few years now. It still has the wolf eye halogen headlamp design and an angular tail lamp. The only thing that has been updated throughout the years is some new paint schemes.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is equipped with a 149.5 cc, DTS-i engine that produces 14 Ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 160 in Matte Blue colour.

TVS Apache RTR 160 comes with a 159.7 cc engine that produces 16.04 Ps of max power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is also mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Features

In terms of features, the Apache RTR 160 comes with a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and riding modes. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 lacks behind as it still only comes with a digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer which some purists might prefer.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price

The prices of Bajaj Pulsar 150 start at ₹1.04 lakh and go up to ₹1.14 lakh for the twin-disc variant. On the other hand, the Apache RTR 160 starts at ₹1.17 lakh and goes up to 1.24 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The RTR 160 costs more but it is also more modern, packs in more power as well as more features.

