TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared

The Suzuki Avenis 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP are for people who are looking for a sporty scooter instead of a traditional one.

Scooters have gotten quite popular in India now but there are still some people who want a bit more performance from them. Because of this, some manufacturers have introduced scooters that deliver more performance than regular scooters that are oriented more towards daily commutes and practicality. Two such scooters are TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 and here is a comparison between both of them.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Looks

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP sits below the XT variant.

In terms of looks, both scooters look quite similar when looked at from afar. However, if looked closely, the differences are quite evident. The body panels of the Avenis 125 looks more aggressive because it has more curves and creases.

The headlamps in the scooters are placed on the apron and the turn indicators are placed on the handlebar. The biggest difference is at the rear where the Avenis gets a split tail lamp and the Ntorq 125 comes with a single-piece tail lamp.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Features

The Ntorq 125 clearly has an advantage when it comes to feature list. It gets riding modes, turn-by-turn navigation, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, lap distance, last top speed, zero to 60 kmph acceleration timing and voice assist function.

The Avenis also comes with a digital instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity but it does miss out on other information.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Specs

The Avenis 125 uses the same 124 cc engine that is doing duty on the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the Access 125. It produces 8.58 bhp of max power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

The Ntorq 125 gets two riding modes, Street and Race. In Street mode, the engine produces 9 bhp and 10 Nm whereas in Race mode the power output is 10.06 bhp and torque output is 10.8 Nm.

On paper, the Ntorq does produce slightly more power but the kerb weight of the Suzuki Avenis 125 is lighter by 10 kgs. Having said that, the Ntorq does have more power in reserve.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Practicality

In terms of practicality both the scooters have under-seat storage of 22 litres. The Avenis comes with two cubby holes in the front, one of which is closed while the other one is open. There is also a USB port which is easily accessible. There are no front storage cubbies in the Ntorq 125 but it does come with a light under the seat and the USB port is also placed under the seat.

First Published Date: