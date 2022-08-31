HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq 125 Race Xp Vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, Features And Specs Compared

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared

The Suzuki Avenis 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP are for people who are looking for a sporty scooter instead of a traditional one.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2022, 15:42 PM
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile. 
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile. 
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile. 
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile. 

Scooters have gotten quite popular in India now but there are still some people who want a bit more performance from them. Because of this, some manufacturers have introduced scooters that deliver more performance than regular scooters that are oriented more towards daily commutes and practicality. Two such scooters are TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 and here is a comparison between both of them.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Looks

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP sits below the XT variant. 
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP sits below the XT variant. 
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP sits below the XT variant. 
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP sits below the XT variant. 

In terms of looks, both scooters look quite similar when looked at from afar. However, if looked closely, the differences are quite evident. The body panels of the Avenis 125 looks more aggressive because it has more curves and creases.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹72,065 - 91,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hop Electric Leo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Leo
₹72,818 - 87,516 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
₹73,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
₹73,999 - 1.04 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The headlamps in the scooters are placed on the apron and the turn indicators are placed on the handlebar. The biggest difference is at the rear where the Avenis gets a split tail lamp and the Ntorq 125 comes with a single-piece tail lamp.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Features

The Ntorq 125 clearly has an advantage when it comes to feature list. It gets riding modes, turn-by-turn navigation, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, lap distance, last top speed, zero to 60 kmph acceleration timing and voice assist function.

The Avenis also comes with a digital instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity but it does miss out on other information.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Specs

The Avenis 125 uses the same 124 cc engine that is doing duty on the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the Access 125. It produces 8.58 bhp of max power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

The Ntorq 125 gets two riding modes, Street and Race. In Street mode, the engine produces 9 bhp and 10 Nm whereas in Race mode the power output is 10.06 bhp and torque output is 10.8 Nm.

On paper, the Ntorq does produce slightly more power but the kerb weight of the Suzuki Avenis 125 is lighter by 10 kgs. Having said that, the Ntorq does have more power in reserve.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Practicality

In terms of practicality both the scooters have under-seat storage of 22 litres. The Avenis comes with two cubby holes in the front, one of which is closed while the other one is open. There is also a USB port which is easily accessible. There are no front storage cubbies in the Ntorq 125 but it does come with a light under the seat and the USB port is also placed under the seat.

 

 

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2022, 15:22 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Ntorq 125 TVS Ntorq 125 TVS Ntorq Race XP Suzuki Avenis 125 Avenis 125 Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota focuses on EV batteries, will invest $5.6 billion
Toyota focuses on EV batteries, will invest $5.6 billion
This EV's battery is far more expensive than the car itself: Know why
This EV's battery is far more expensive than the car itself: Know why
Hero Electric pushes pedals on its R&D plans, aims at more job creation
Hero Electric pushes pedals on its R&D plans, aims at more job creation
In pics: Skoda Vision 7S previews new electric SUV, promises over 600 km range
In pics: Skoda Vision 7S previews new electric SUV, promises over 600 km range
Skoda Vision 7S electric concept car unveiled with over 600-km range
Skoda Vision 7S electric concept car unveiled with over 600-km range

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city