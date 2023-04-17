HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Launches Ntorq 125 Race Edition Scooter In This Country, Promises 90 Kmph Top Speed

TVS launches Ntorq 125 Race Edition in this country, promises 90 kmph top speed

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of its Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in the Philippines. The Indian two-wheeler brand launched the scooter at the Makina Auto Show in the South-East Asian country. The auto company aims to grab a larger chunk of the country's two-wheeler market with this sporty premium scooter. Also, the company claims that with this TVS Ntorq Race Edition scooter, it aims to tap the young consumer base that focuses on sporty scooters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2023, 13:42 PM
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with over 60 connected features.
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter gets an LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights. Also, it comes with hazard lamps in a bid to increase the rider's convenience. Speaking about the other design elements, the scooter gets chequered flag graphics along with the 'Race Edition' emblem on it. The scooter is available in three different colour options: Matte Black, Metallic Black and Metallic Red.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnectTM, which lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features, claims the company. It further states that the features can be accessed through the advanced fully digital instrument cluster.

Powering the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter is a 124.8 cc single-cylinder four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine. This engine is capable of churning out 9.25 hp of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9.1 seconds.

Commenting on the launch of this scooter, J Thangarajan, President and Director of TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said that the Ntorq 125 had been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the country since its launch. “Since the launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnectTM. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of four decades of TVS Racing, and the Race Edition is a celebration of the same. Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTORQians’, and with the launch of Race Edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength," he added.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 13:42 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Ntorq TVS Ntorq 125
