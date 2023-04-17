HT Auto
Square-wheeled bicycle? Yes, re-tooling of a machine can do wonders

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM
Electric bicycles are too common to flaunt now; say hello to square-wheeled bicycle. The man behind the YouTube channel ‘the Q’ has come up with an out-of-the-box idea to reinvent the wheels of a bicycle. He has uploaded a video of re-tooling of the wheels on the bicycle on the channel. And well, it's not just a fancy project, these modified wheels actually work.

Square-wheeled bicycles made by a YouTube host (theq_original/Instagram)
The video shows the builder first creating square support frames for the modified wheels, so that the tracks of the wheel can rotate around these frames. Then, he adds a spinning pair of gears to each corner. Now, the real hard work was to weld the pair of bicycle chains together via small steel plates. This made up the main body of the track.

This city has an underwater garage for bicycles

After this, the builder takes original bicycle tyre and cuts it into slivers that correspond to the steel pieces in the track. The rubber is then held to the track using screws and the whole finished piece rotates around the square wheel frames, looking like a bicycle from a different universe because who really rides such bicycles on Earth?

A notable change made on the bicycle is that unlike a traditional bicycle that sends power from the crank to the center of the rear wheel through a chain, this modified machine sends power from the crank through two other gears before stepping down and turning an exterior gear on the tread itself. This is because the center of these wheels won’t be rotating, thus the builder had to do something about this.

And while shorts of the bicycle running smoothly on the squared wheels are seen, these are just of the straight road. We do not know if the bicycle will perform equally smoothly while climbing hills or inclined slopes. And yet, the bicycle looks absolutely stunning when in action.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: bicycle
