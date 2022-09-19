HT Auto
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is the first 125 cc scooter in Nepal to offer more than 10 PS power. It also offers multiple riding modes which include Street and Race.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM
TVS Motor has launched the Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal at an introductory price of Nepalese Rupee 3.05 lakh today. The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is the most powerful 125 cc scooter in Nepal and comes with a tri-tone colour theme and race-inspired body decal adding sportiness to the scooter. The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It recently received a new colour Marine Blue and chequered flag race-inspired graphics at a price of 87,011 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP variant gets the Voice Command feature which is again first-in-class. Thus function enables 15 connectivity features on the scooter. It offers connectivity functions such as mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD (Do not Disturb) feature.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is the first 125 cc scooter in Nepal to offer more than 10 PS power. At the heart of the scooter sits a 125cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. In the new Ntorq 125 Race XP, this engine is rated to churn out 10 bhp of maximum power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. Both the output figures are slightly higher than the previous unit available on the standard trim of the Ntorq.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, said that the Race XP model has already received positive response in Nepal since its launch. He said, “Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our offerings to the customers. We are extremely delighted to launch TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal. The newly launched TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration."

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP features multiple riding modes which include Street and Race. As the name suggests, the Race mode makes the acceleration peppier, while the Street model smoothens the overall power delivery of the scooter.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: NTORQ 125 NTORQ 125 Race XP TVS NTORQ TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP TVS Motor
