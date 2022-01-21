HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Aprilia RSV4 Specifications

Aprilia RSV4 starting price is Rs. 23,69,000 in India. Aprilia RSV4 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
23.69 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Aprilia RSV4 Specs

Aprilia RSV4 comes with 1099 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of RSV4 starts at Rs. 23.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia RSV4 sits in the Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Aprilia RSV4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Factory
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
735 mm
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Compression Ratio
13.6:1
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed Öhlins NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and spring
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm; Öhlins TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and reb
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Quick Shifter
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiter
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Aprilia RSV4 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Onwards
Check YZF R1 details
View similar Bikes
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
RSV4 vs Tiger 1200
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R

Suzuki GSX R1000R

19.8 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check GSX R1000R details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
RSV4 vs Multistrada ...
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

19.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Dragster 800 RR details
View similar Bikes

Aprilia RSV4 News

Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
21 Jan 2022
The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia RS660
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China.&nbsp;
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
12 Jul 2022
View all
 

Aprilia RSV4 Variants & Price List

Aprilia RSV4 price starts at ₹ 23.69 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia RSV4 comes in 1 variants. Aprilia RSV4 top variant price is ₹ 23.69 Lakhs.

Factory
23.69 Lakhs*
1099 cc
216 PS @ 13000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Aprilia Bikes

    Trending Aprilia Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Aprilia Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details