Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications

Ducati Streetfighter V4 starting price is Rs. 19,99,000 in India. Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specs

Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes with 1103 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Streetfighter V4 starts at Rs. 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Streetfighter V4 sits in the

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S Stealth Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
199 mm
Dry Weight
178 kg
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Saddle Height
845 mm
Wheelbase
1488 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-200/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Chassis
Aluminum alloy "Front Frame"
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound dumping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode. Aluminium Single-sided swingarm.
Front Suspension
Ohlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 event based mode
Riding Modes
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
DRLs
Yes

Ducati Streetfighter V4 News

The Desmosedici Stradale engine produces 208 hp and 123 Nm.
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 unveiled with over 200 hp
22 Oct 2022
22 Oct 2022
This latest Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes with redesigned superstructures.
This Ducati Streetfighter V4 is inspired by Lamborghini Huracan STO
3 Sept 2022
3 Sept 2022
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP&nbsp;sport naked bike
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP sport naked bike launched at 34.99 lakh
4 Jul 2022
4 Jul 2022
Ducati has informed that the new Streetfighter V4 SP will be limitedly available.
Ducati reveals 2022 Streetfighter V4 SP with improved power-to-weight ratio
13 Nov 2021
13 Nov 2021
Ducati Panigale V4 R is the hard-core version of the Panigale V4.
Ducati Panigale V4 R launched at 69.99 lakh, bookings open
23 Jun 2023
23 Jun 2023
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati Streetfighter V4 price starts at ₹ 19.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes in 3 variants. Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant price is ₹ 23.19 Lakhs.

STD
19.99 Lakhs*
1103 cc
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
S
22.99 Lakhs*
1103 cc
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
S Stealth Black
23.19 Lakhs*
1103 cc
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

