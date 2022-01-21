HT Auto
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours

Both the 2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 bikes have received a new paint livery called Ultra Dark.Apart from the use of a new colour scheme on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 05:32 PM
Aprilia has announced the roll out of the updated RSV4 and the Tuono V4 models for the international markets. The new 2022 version of flagship bikes from Aprilia have been introduced in a new colour option. 

Both the new bikes have received a new livery called Ultra Dark.

This paint scheme takes inspiration from the 2006 Aprilia RSV4 1000R. This scheme adds a matte black colour with hints of gold. Moreover, both the models sport badges, logos, and tail unit in golden finish. While the RSV4 additionally gets forged aluminum wheels.

(Also Read: Can future Piaggio group scooters get this 150cc engine? Know details)

Apart from the use of new paint livery on the latest 2022 models, the rest of the details remain unchanged. Both the motorcycles remain the same in terms of the mechanicals and features. 

The 1099cc, V4 that powers the flagship sport bike from Aprilia returns the same 217bhp at 13,200rpm. And the transmission also remains the same six-speed unit. 

(Also Read: What happens when MV Agusta opts for an e-scooter? Meet Rapido Serie Oro)

Both the models are also expected to make their official debut in the Indian market soon. Expect the bikes to be rolled out in India in the later part of 2022.

Meanwhile, the company also introduced the smaller Aprilia RS660 in the Indian market last year, and the deliveries of the same were also started a few weeks after the launch. Female racer, Alisha Abdullah became the proud owner of the very first unit of the RS660 in the country. Abdullah shared the news over her Instagram handle. (More details here)

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 05:24 PM IST
TAGS: Aprilia Aprilia RSV4 Aprilia Tuono Aprilia Tuono V4
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

